First Lady challenges church women, students

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

FIRST Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has challenged church women and students to be entrepreneurial and work hard in order to provide for their families.

Speaking at the just-ended Zimbabwe Christian Church (ZCC) Zuva Romweya gathering in Chegutu, Mnangagwa said there were many examples in the Bible where women were as enterprising as they were prayerful.

“There is great potential for income generation through the castor bean oil seed production, fish farming, poultry projects, market gardening, among others to be undertaken by women and youth clubs in many ZCC parishes,” she said

ZCC leader, Nehemiah Mutendi commended the role being played by the First Lady in helping the needy.

“She also does some pastoral work, going into hospitals helping the needy. We will always support you on that, but if you decide to fight with each other, you go alone,” Mutendi said.

The ZCC Zuva Romweya day is an annual celebration held in Chegutu to commemorate the genesis of the church founded in 1913 by Samuel Mutendi.

The First Lady was accompanied by various government officials, among them Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, Environment minister Prisca Mupfumira and Minister of State in Vice-President Kembo Mohadi’s Office, Davis Marapira.