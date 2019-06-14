Boxing star Manyuchi hospitalised

BY HENRY MHARA

BOXING star Charles Manyuchi has been hospitalised after complaining of chest pains.

Manyuchi was earlier this week rushed to a Harare hospital after he fell ill and was last night set to leave for further treatment in South Africa.

Spokesperson of the former Global Boxing Union (GBU) and Universal Boxing Council (UBC) title holder Gilbert Munetsi said the 29-year-old was taken ill on Monday after his health failed.

Pictures of Manyuchi on an oxygen mask emerged yesterday, fuelling fears that the former World Boxing Council (WBC) welterweight silver title winner’s life was in danger.

However, Munetsi said the boxer was by yesterday still complaining of pain and was expected to be flown to South Africa last night for further treatment.

“The champion has been under the weather since Monday morning and was admitted at Michael Gelfand Clinic where he has been receiving treatment,” Munetsi said.

“He is still complaining of severe chest pains, has high blood pressure and high body temperature. He will depart for SA for further medical consultation tonight. The development has scuppered his preparations for his August 3 World Boxing Federation title match and we hope and pray that he gets well soon so that he can resume training.”

Manyuchi is scheduled to fight in Tunisia on August 3 in a World Boxing Federation fight, as he takes steps to get back to the main stage of world boxing.

Last month, he floored Rodolfo Pablo Ezequiel Acosta of Argentina at the Harare International Conference Centre to become the GBU/UBC unification middleweight

inter-continental title champion.