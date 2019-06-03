Bosso back in business

By Fortune Mbele

HIGHLANDERS . . . . .(1)2

ZPC KARIBA . . . . . . . . . 0

HIGHLANDERS appear to have struck the right chord as they picked up their second set of maximum points after defeating visiting ZPC Kariba at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

Goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda got his second goal of the season, converting from the spot in the 18th minute to beat his opposite Takabva Mawaya for the Bulawayo giants to open the account.

Referee Thabani Bamala awarded the penalty after ZPC Kariba defender Sylvester Appiah had used his hand to block a Prince Dube shot.

Substitute Tinashe Makanda killed off the match as a contest for Highlanders six minutes before the final whistle with a gem of a goal, shrugging off a challenge from defender James

Marufu to unleash a thunderbolt after he was sent through by Dube.

It was Highlanders’ second win in 10 games following their first victory last weekend when they overcame TelOne.

Coach Madinda Ndlovu said after the bad start, they had embarked on a crusade for the boys to believe in themselves.

“We have embarked on a certain way of doing things and we are going through some scriptures with the boys for them to believe in themselves,” he said.

“There was a drastic change at training and competition was very high. I am glad that the boys are picking themselves up with every game.”

ZPC Kariba Godfrey Tamirepi admitted they were outwitted by Highlanders.

“This is one game that I would want to quickly forget. We did not come to the party and gave Highlanders too much room. We were too slow to open up,” the ZPC Kariba mentor said.

“Highlanders were on top of their game in the first half and they got that sucker punch in the second half and that was it. We were not ourselves today and Highlanders were a better side.”

Cleopas Kapupurika and Devine Mhindirira also had a good day for the home side.

Dube could have scored for Highlanders in the 14th minute, but he curled his effort over the bar after being set up by Ray Lunga.

Dube was at it again 10 minutes before half time, but hit the cross-bar with a left-footer.

In the second half, he had his header brilliantly saved by Mawaya from a Mhindirira cross.

ZPC Kariba were a bit stable in the second half after the introduction of Nigel Makumbe in the centre, but the former Highlanders player sailed his effort over the bar from a free-kick

in the 66th minute.

TEAMS

HIGHLANDERS: A Sibanda, A Mbeba, M Ndlovu, T Ndlovu, P Muduhwa, N Masuku, C Kapupurika (R Chifura, 90’) B Banda (A Silla, 61’), P Dube, R Lunga (T Makanda, 77’), D Mhindirira

ZPC KARIBA: T Mawaya, S Appiah, J Marufu, M Kunyarimwe, I Nekati, T Munyanduri (S Gorogodyo, 65’), B Zuberi, C Muleya (N Makumbe, 36’), D Temwanjira, T Nyamandwe, T Chamboko (T Chiunye, 61’)