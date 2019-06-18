Baba Harare ‘dates’ Bev for new video

CONTEMPORARY musician Braveman Chizvino — affectionately known as Baba Harare — is set to release a video featuring raunchy dancer Beverly ‘Bev’ Sibanda, dubbed Automatically at the end of this month.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

Baba Harare, who could not hide his excitement at working with Bev, said the single was produced by Maselo Video and Naxo Films.

“It has been really interesting to be working with Bev. She has shown that she has been in this business for long. So, working with her was very easy,” he said.

“I am expecting my fans to love this video because we took our time in making it, and I believe the single will definitely put my fans in their dancing shoes.”

Baba Harare said the nature of the song demanded that he collaborated with Bev as she had an extensive repertoire of dance routines that suited the video.

“The single is a jit song. We needed someone who can add more fun onto the table, and I thought Bev would be the best candidate and with my type of music, collaborating with her makes the art more vivid,” he said.

Automatically is a love song about a man promising his woman to give him all the attention.

Since launching his solo career after severing ties with Jah Prayzah, Baba Harare has released albums Chikwama Changu and Minamato yaRasta, which have provided him a cutting edge, with tracks such as The Reason Why (popularly known as Heti Dzemurara), Banana and Usasiya Zvinonaka (Guzuzu) assuming blockbuster levels.