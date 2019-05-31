ZCTU pressures ED into negotiations

BY XOLISANI NCUBE/MTHANDAZO NYONI
The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions has implored President Emmerson Mnangagwa to urgently convene a Tripartite Negotiating Forum (TNF) meeting to address economic challenges being faced by the nation, saying failure to act would lead to unrest.
The prevailing economic crisis has seen inflation skyrocketing and prices rising beyond the reach of many.
“Your Excellency, the situation on the ground is volatile and the nation is on the edge. Your intervention in this matter is urgently sought,” a letter written by ZCTU president Peter Mutasa to Mnangagwa dated May 29, read.
This is the second time that labour has demanded dialogue with government, saying if the State fails to call for a national TNF, the situation would explode and demonstrations were bound to take place.
“Your Excellency, the rising inflation and prices has had a devastating impact on ordinary citizens incomes for those lucky enough to be in work or to have a pension, (which has been) miserably eroded, condemning many into abject poverty,” Mutasa said.
“Their predicament is worsened by the fact that most people do not have access to foreign exchange, while service providers are demanding payment in hard currency. All of this leaves most people unable to pay for critical services, be it education, housing, healthcare or transport.”
The letter by the country’s largest labour federation follows a resolution of its general council to engage government on the crisis before rolling out demonstrations and other forms of protests to force authorities to act on the economy.
ZCTU said the TNF was a matter of urgency and government needs to engage labour and business to arrest the economic deterioration.
In January, it organised a three-day stayaway after Mnangagwa announced a 150% fuel price hike.
The stayaway turned violent, with security agents killing 17 people to ruthlessly crush the demonstrations, according to human rights groups.
Hundreds other were injured.
Bevan Musoko
ZCTU is being hypocritical by calling for dialogue while aligning and mobilising for protests with anti-Government forces. Government would be right to treat the ZCTU as its enemy
Farai Johnson Nhire.
We are well aware of the adultarous marige between Zctu nd Mdc Alliance and are reasonably very much in doubt about the sincirerity of such a call from such a dishonest and imoral organisation! There are sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe with the instigation of your kith and kin in the opposition and you seem to be tolaly blind on the adverse effects of such actions on labour which you claim to represent and feel so much for! Ndio anonzi manomano emuroyi kunyepera kutya dzvinyu iye akasungirira nyoka muchiuno. We will believe you only if you do first things first. Please, join with other progressive minds in the clarion call for our former colonisers to remove sanctions from our beloved Zimbabwe and whatever you will say with regard to workers will start making sense. Mnangagwa will kindly have a look at your filthy and satanic letter but he is not stupid. By the way Mr Zctu, are you and your members aware of the safety nets which the government is rolling out to cussion the populace from effects of austerity?
Mapingu
ED ari kutoita Tripartite Negotiating Forum (TNF)yake kare nevamwe vake “vaakahwinha” navo maElections vansMadhuku nana Khupe. Vamwe mose hanzi hamuna basa. Kana muchida itaivo yenyu TNF mukurukurevo zvamunofunga ikoko. Regayi apiwe mazano nanaKhupe anovaka nyika tivone. Munonzitambudzireko nekuda kuswera muchimwa tea kana maheu naED? Chii chamunomuudza chaanoterera chinobva kuvanhu veruzhinji? ED anongoita zvinoda politibhiro yezanu nemasoja ake chete. Zvese zvamunoti munoda kuswera muchitaura naye kurasha nguva yenyu yakakosha yekutoita zvimwe zvinobatsira bapato enyu kana mhuri dzenyu. Hanapa TNF inobudisa chunhu kana muchidhila nana ED ava. Just forget about such things – they just wont work with these guys.