‘Zanu PF to assist voters cast ballots’

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

THE MDC yesterday claimed that Zanu PF plans to coerce people by assisting them to vote in today’s Mutasa Rural District Council (MRDC) ward 10 by-election, where almost 2 000 voters are expected to cast their ballots.

This was revealed by the party’s Manicaland organising secretary Freddy Dziwande in an interview with NewsDay Weekender.

“We have since realised that Zanu PF wants to influence some voters to appear as if they are illiterate and assist them to vote and claim victory. They are targeting youths

mainly. We heard the news this week,” Dziwande alleged.

“We are now alert. We know that people in the ward are educated and they cannot be influenced by the Zanu PF party, they have been giving people maize and that is vote-

buying.”

Three candidates — Rosemary Mukodza (MDC-Alliance), Magret Tindika (Zanu PF) and Justine Chirimo (NCA) — will battle it out in the by-election.

Dziwande challenged MDC polling agents to be vigilant.

“We have done our campaigns and the polling agents now have a critical role to play. They should be vigilant until Sunday (tomorrow) morning when the results are going to announced, but we are very confident of winning the seat,” he said

Mutasa Central MP Trevor Saruwaka (MDC Alliance) said they were expecting 2 000 people to vote, although the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission did not confirm the figures.