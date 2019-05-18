Zanu PF official caged for assaulting cop

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

PAUL Masikati, a top Zanu PF official based in Marondera, who, together with fellow ruling party youths, stormed a police base and assaulted a cop in a bid to free his arrested son, was on Wednesday sentenced to 12 months in jail by Marondera magistrate Arnold Maburo.

Masikati (48), a former Zanu PF councillor, was convicted of assault and obstruction the course of justice charges. He will, however, serve an effective six-month jail term after six months were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

His accomplice, Kudakwashe Zhou (25) was also given the same sentence while a warrant of arrest has been issued on Courage Ben (26), who is yet to appear in court for assaulting the police officer identified as Paenias Mashiri.

According to court papers, on September 18 last year, Mashiri arrested Masikati’s son for assault in Cherutombo.

Masikati was tipped of his son’s arrest and proceeded to the Cherutombo Police Base in the company of some Zanu PF youths and confronted Mashiri.

Masikati grabbed Mashiri by the collar and slapped him once on the face before Ben and Zhou joined in the scuffle and took turns to assault Mashiri, tearing his trousers in the process. Mashiri was later rescued by Shepherd

Magwaza, but after he had sustained a swollen face. His torn police trousers was brought to court as exhibit. Lovemore Musariyarwa represented the State.