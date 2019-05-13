Zanu PF not invincible in rural areas: MDC

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

MUTASA Central MP Trevor Saruwaka (MDC Alliance) yesterday said the ruling Zanu PF was not invincible in the rural areas after his party’s victory in Mutasa Rural District Council ward 10 by-election on Saturday.

Manicaland Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chief elections officer Moffat Masabeya yesterday confirmed the MDC Alliance victory in the elections.

“I can confirm that the MDC Alliance won the by-election,” he said.

Saruwaka said his party’s candidate, Rosemary Mukodza, garnered 801 votes, while Zanu PF’s candidate Margret Tindika had 548 votes, with Justice Chirimo of the National Constitutional Assembly managing a paltry 16 votes.

The seat fell vacant after the MDC Alliance’s Frank Chitembwe was convicted on violence in the January fuel protests that left over 17 dead, thousands injured and arrested. He is out on bail.

Saruwaka said it was a sweet victory, urging Zimbabweans to remain focussed and remove Zanu PF from power.

“It was a sweet win for us. The victory is a clear message that Mutasa Central in general, and ward 10 in particular, are Zanu PF no-go areas, an MDC fortress,” Saruwaka said.

He accused Zanu PF of abusing State resources to buy votes.

“It is not only during election time period that people want food and clean water. Zanu PF is not invincible. Even in the face of threats and intimidation, our people must remain steadfast on their path to self-emancipation by rejecting Zanu PF rule,” Saruwaka said.

Mukodza said she was ready to serve the villagers at MRDC.

“This is a sweet victory for me. I am ready to save my community at all costs,” she said.