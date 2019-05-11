You’re in God’s deep thoughts

Devotion Column Erasmus Makarimayi

FACING an insurmountable task is almost always energy sapping and debilitating. As we carve our way into our destiny, life threatening challenges interrupt our resolve.

Many times we question the rationale of God when our comfort is disturbed. Imposing obstacles pop up and leave us wondering at God’s seemingly silence at protracted satanic opposition to mere mortals. We become bitter with our Maker, wrongly supposing our suffering is punishment from our loving Father.

There are life threatening happenings which remind us of the existence of God and His presence in our lives. He is thinking about you and has structured occasion to make your name great.

Understanding a problem and getting to its root will offer the solution. We get stuck either because we have slipped from our acknowledgement of our fellowship or communion with God or God would have given us an opportunity for promotion. If we are suffering because of demonic affliction we need to cast such away.

If we face challenges that are God authored for our testing and promotion, we need to align with His will and stop murmuring. Please remember God doesn’t tempt us.

In this presentation, I am going to deal specifically with the Goliath type of challenge. In life we need to approach situations with an open mind.

Preconceived notions will make us miss our opportunity for elevation. If you are not careful you end up binding and casting away your breakthrough.

Don’t close your open door.

1 Samuel 17 records the story of how David dealt with the challenge of Goliath. Much has been taught on this story and much more can be learnt from it. I am going to zero in on the fact that Goliath is the answer for your prayer for promotion.

God is thinking about you. He has remembered you. The challenge of Goliath is not something you can wish away or let pass by the process of time. The challenge has to be taken head on. Goliath is tailor made to suit your destiny and greatness. Embrace the challenge, tackle the issue and receive the promotion. Your decision to fight Goliath will shorten the duration of the crisis. You have to be fed up of mishaps and discomforts in life.

Goliath is an opposing force to the progress of your life. This can be in the form of low self esteem, sickness, joblessness or any force that denies you the freedom to fully realise your dreams and aspirations. A problem of the magnitude of Goliath is one that you are aware of. While it appears invincible, its challenge is open.

It is threatening yet conquerable. Embedded in its grandiloquent stature is a small opening for its downfall. A careful analysis of the problem and conjunctive resistance to intimidation will bring down the giant. The good news about the battle is that your past experience and current knowledge are equal to the challenge.

Goliath is wrapped up as a national crisis, but the truth is that he is cut out specifically for you. 1 Samuel 17:8 reads: “And he stood and cried unto the armies of Israel, and said unto them, ‘Why are ye come out to set your battle in array? Am not I a Philistine, and ye servants to Saul? Choose you a man for you, and let him come down to me’.”

The battle was between Israel and Philistine, but according to the last part of this verse the call was for one person. The last part reads: “Choose you a man for you, and let him come down to me.” Goliath is calling for one person out of the crowd. May I suggest that your issue is not really a family issue, but a personal one! If you win you will liberate the whole clan. We are facing a national crisis, but perchance the issue is for only one person.

Goliath wastes your time while you are aging. He allows you to get food supplies and other basic necessities, but stops you from realising your full potential. For 40 days, the Israelites were stuck till David showed up and challenged the status quo. There comes a time when you decide that you cannot suffer a day longer. God has been thinking deeply about you and has decided to let your blessing materialise ensuant to your high demand.

This battle is strategic. It is an epic battle with high rewards. You will be widely recognised and highly accepted after your victory. Go for it. It is not from the devil, it is God’s doing. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.