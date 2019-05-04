World Bank mobilises $500m for Idai aid

By Staff Reporter

THE World Bank yesterday announced that it had mobilised over half a billion dollars in new resources to help people in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe affected by Cyclone Idai.

In a statement, the World Bank said it was activating the International Development Association (IDA) Crisis Response Window (CRW) to provide up to $545 million in total for the three affected countries.

This is in addition to nearly $150 million in resources that have recently been made available from existing projects. The total World Bank support to the three countries has reached around $700 million.

The World Bank is also working with Mozambique and Comoros to assess and respond to the damage caused by Cyclone Kenneth.

“Cyclone Idai caused catastrophic damage earlier this year that affected millions of people, and this tragedy has been compounded by Cyclone Kenneth,” said World Bank Group president David Malpass, following a tour of Beira’s affected areas.

“The World Bank Group is working closely with our partners to help the population recover from these terrible storms, build back stronger than before, and improve the countries’

resilience to natural disasters.”

Mozambique, which was the hardest hit, will receive $350 million in CRW financing to re-establish water supply, rebuild damaged public infrastructure and crops, and support disease prevention, food security, social protection, and early warning systems in the impacted communities.

For neighbouring Malawi, the CRW would provide $120 million in financing to restore agricultural livelihoods, reconstruct priority infrastructure, and support disease surveillance.

In addition, the World Bank intends to provide an exceptional allocation of up to $75 million to selected United Nations agencies to support the people of Zimbabwe also affected by

Cyclone Idai.

“Funds will go towards a harmonised multi-sector livelihood support and recovery operations that are focused on social welfare and community interventions,” the bank said.