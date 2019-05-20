Women’s panties found at graveyard

By Simbarashe Sithole

SIXTY-THREE women’s undergarments were last week found at a graveyyard in Nzvimbo village, Chiweshe, Mashonaland Central province in a suspected case of black magic (mubobobo).

Scores of women in the village, under Chief Makope, thronged the cemetery to identify their underwear before summoning prophets and traditional healers to help identify the culprit.

Chief Makope (Jacob Mapirinjanja) confirmed the incident, saying a suspect had been picked up and is yet to appear before his court.

“Yes, it is true the mysterious incident happened in my area and prophets were called to identify the culprit. So far, I hear Handerson Chiwondo (70) is suspected to have done this act. He will appear in my court soon,” Makope said.

Village head Doubt Chawawa said villagers were baying for Chiwondo’s blood. The old man is denying the charges of using juju to bed unsuspecting women.

“All is not well in our village. Women are baying for Chiwondo’s blood. – he is being labelled a witch for allegedly having sex with the women without their consent in a suspect case of mubobobo,” Chawawa said.

“We are waiting for the chief to advise on the way forward, but we hope he acts fast because many women here are very angry. I also fear for the old man’s life is in danger because you never know what anger pushes one into.”