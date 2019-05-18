Woman abandons baby while fleeing robbers

BY Miriam Mangwaya

A BEATRICE woman on Tuesday abandoned her four-year-old daughter while escaping from a car driven by suspected robbers.

Nyarai Joyce Chipenga’s daughter was later dumped by the roadside by the suspects who have not yet been identified.

Mashonaland East police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza could not be reached for comment, but sources privy to the matter said Chipenga had boarded the motor vehicle at Mbubzi bus terminus in Harare on Monday at around 8pm on her way to Beatrice.

In the vehicle there was only one female passenger and a man who was driving.

However, when they were at the 35-killometre peg along the Harare-Masvingo highway, the driver pulled off the road and told Chipenga that she had boarded a vehicle belonging to criminals.

The female occupant then jumped to the back seat where Chipenga was seated with her daughter and demanded her belongings.

Chipenga managed to open the door and jumped out, leaving her baby behind.

A truck, which was coming from the Harare direction, then illuminated the scene, spooking the suspects who suddenly made a U-turn and drove towards Harare, with the complainant’s baby and her belongings still inside the car.

The robbers drove along the Landas Road towards Mahusekwa for about 7km and dumped the baby by the roadside near Brema Farm.

A resident of Brema Farm heard the baby crying and found her by the road side. He then took the baby to Beatrice Police Station, where he filed a report