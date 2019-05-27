Warriors star joins Horoya

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Warriors midfielder Tafadzwa Kutinyu has joined Guinea giants Horoya Athletic Club on a two-year contract, it has been announced.

The former Chicken Inn ace joins Horoya as a free agent as his contract with Tanzanian side Azam is set to expire at the end of this month.

Azam is also home to former Highlanders skipper Bruce Kangwa.

Before Azam, Kutinyu had a brief stint at Singada United together with former Dynamos defender Elisha Muroiwa.

The Guinea side announced Kutinyu’s arrival via their official Facebook page yesterday.

“The Horoya Athletic Club of Guinea has completed the signing of the Zimbabwean international midfielder Tafadzwa Raphael Kutinyu on a two-year contract as an independent player as his contract with Azam FC is expected to expire on May 30.

“The club has also completed the signing of international defender of Cameroon Aminou Bouba for a two-year contract,” reads the statement.

Horoya is one of the clubs whose profile on the continent continues to rise following two impressive Confederation of African Football Champions League campaigns where they finished as semi-finalists and in the last eight, respectively.

In their recent campaign, they were in the same group with current Zimbabwe Champions, FC Platinum, whom they beat home and away.