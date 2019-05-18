Tuku memories rekindled in Australia

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

SONGBIRD Selmor Mtukudzi and Zimdancehall chanter Freeman are set to rekindle the late music superstar Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi’s memories during a tour dubbed Tuku Music Lives On in Australia where they are billed to perform in Perth, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney from November 1 to 9.

Australia-based promoter Edward Chidoti who heads events promotions company, Golden Blue Entertainment, told NewsDay Weekender Life & Style that preparations for the tour were now at an advanced stage.

“My team and I are preparing every day and we are expecting the turnout to be massive as we will be remembering the legend and the gift he shared with the world, and welcoming Selmor as an artiste,” he said, adding that the songbird was bringing along original Black Spirits members Piki Kasamba and Never Mpofu.

“Selmor is an amazing artiste and has proved herself over and over again. We have found it fit to promote Zimbabwean music and to enable it to reach every Zimbabwean across the globe.”

Chidoti said he was happy that Selmor and the Black Spirits were capable of satisfying Tuku Music fans scattered across Australia.

“We are happy to say Selmor and the Black Spirits are already satisfying Tuku fans and no doubt they will satisfy their fans who are here. Selmor belongs to a new generation backed up by Black Spirits from Tuku’s band. She has an amazing voice and I know she will make her father proud,” said Chidoti who has promoted several local artistes including Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave, Killer T and Winky D.

Meanwhile, Freeman’s manager, Watson Kafelapanjila, said they have been given a golden chance to impress their fans in Australia.

“We are glad to be given this opportunity by the promoters to go and impress our Australian fans and he (Freeman) will go alongside Selmor and the original Black Spirits,” he said.

Mashavave is expected to hold her first series of shows in Australia in November this year under the Golden Blue Entertainment banner.