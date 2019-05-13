Tsholotsho girl shines in SA

BY SHARON SIBINDI

DYNAMITE comes in small packages is the best way to describe Tsholotsho’s Cynthia Gumede (15).

Slender, as she is nick-named has broken into the music industry with her guitar prowess.Having started off playing a rhythm guitar for Matabeleland Young Generation band, she later moved to South Africa where her star continued rising as she has captivated many audiences in Johannesburg.

“I grew up loving Rhumba music and my father is a Rhumba musician. I became one of the dancers in his band, then later fell in love with the guitar. I told myself I could do this, believed in myself and here I am, standing in front of crowds in South Africa entertaining the people,” she told NewsDay Life & Style.

Slender said she never went to a music school, but practicing fine-tuned her work.

“I never went to a music school. I started playing a bass guitar then I went to drums. But I fell for the guitar and I am playing a Rhythm Guitar for Matabeleland Young Generation,” she

said.

“Playing a Rhythm guitar was a challenge, but I had to get help from my colleagues, including Thwasa who comes from Mapoko Super Sounds stable.”