Tough Gweru derby in Zvishavane

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Chapungu D L W W W

Tel One L D W L D

GWERU sides Chapungu and TelOne are set to clash in what promises to be an interesting first instalment of the two teams’ collisions in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

The match will be played on Sunday at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane.

The match pits two sides that were promoted to the top flight at the beginning of the season, but Chaoungu coach Rodwell Dhlakama (pictured) knows everything about the top flight having worked for other clubs while Joel Luphahla is enjoying his maiden season in topflight.

Chapungu have been the better side between the two so far in this campaign.

The airmen sit on fourth position on the log table with 17 points and are five points behind log leaders Caps United.

TelOne, on eleventh position on the log, are desperate for recovery after losing their last match to Highlanders, at the weekend.

Chapungu are coming from a nil-all draw with Herentals.

Seven points separate the two sides and Dhlakama is sure his side will inflict more pain on the WiFi Boys.

“We are expecting a tough game, but we also have faith that we will do well in this derby.

“We respect them as our neighbours, but we mean business and we have to collect all points at all costs.

“ The fact that they are below us on the log table does not make us disrespect them because they have loads of the quality in their ranks from the coaches to the players.

“We have the high spirits to do well and we would want to come up with something from this game and also the bragging rights at stake,” said Dhlakama.

Veteran midfielder James Jam also has an opportunity to inflict pain on his former paymasters, Chapungu.

TelOne technical manager Luphahla reckons his side will bounce back to winning ways following the narrow loss at the hands of his boyhood club, Highlanders.