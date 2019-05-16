Top acts for Worship Summit

BY DEMETRIA MANYONGA

LOVERS of gospel music with a traditional vernacular flair are in for a treat at this year’s edition of the Worship Summit, scheduled for Saturday at the Harare International Conference Centre, which will feature some of the country’s finest gospel artistes Janet Manyowa, Michael “Minister” Mahendere and Takesure “Zamar” Ncube.

The event will be the second edition of the summit — organised by Tabernacle of Grace Ministries founder Batsirai Java — after the highly successful debut held last year, which featured South African gospel ace Dr Tumi.

The summit will be held under the theme It’s Zimbabwe’s Time.

Java told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that during this year’s edition, focus will be on the gospel artistes who also have English tracks singing in vernacular to promote local languages.

“We are focusing on Zimbabwe’s top artistes to promote worshipping in our mother tongue and also an intercessory moment through praise and worship,” he said.

“The guest artistes are chiefly our locals, Takesure Zamar, Learnmore Tavengwa (of Spirit Praise), Janet Manyowa and Michael Mahendere. We also have several heads of denominations.”

The summit is an inter-denominational programme open to members of various churches keen to worship.

“Again, this is chiefly interdenominational, as we understand many churches may not have the resources and privilege to put up such a meeting. This serves as a gift of God to all Zimbabwean churches.”

Those attending the summit, he said, should come early in order to get convenient sitting positions.

“We are starting promptly at 12 noon for the first artiste and 4pm for the last. It’s a praise streak, thus we believe, since it’s free of charge, serious people will be seated by 12 noon as we assume they may be a sitting space crisis given the progress from last year,” he said.