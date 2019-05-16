Tafirenyika returns to big screen

BY DEMETRIA MANYONGA

A LOCAL film, which gives an insight into how obsession can affect a woman who falls in love with a married man, is set to premiere on the big screen this August, NewsDay Life & Style can reveal.

The film, Can of Worms, produced by Light Image Productions, was inspired by real life stories happening on a daily basis, according to director Melgin Tafirenyika.

“It’s a love and crime drama driven by obsession, which leads to murder, rape and counter accusations as Portia, the antagonist, tries to win Ben from his wife Hanna,” he said.

“As a writer, I was looking for the word which can explain that some characters are heartless.”

Tafirenyika added that the film was one of his best productions and he would be posting the trailer on YouTube next week.

“The movie is going to be out in August and this is one of our best productions, considering that it’s our first film that we shot on 4K, while the others were shot on HD,” he said.

“We are now in the post-production, next week the trailer will be on YouTube.”

Tafirenyika wrote the film ogether with Mapfumo Katsaya and the script was supervised by Munashe Chitsiga.

The movie has characters who include Mike Ruwhizhi, Mathias Kureva, Mapfumo Katsaya and Lorraine Mushati.

Tafirenyika has directed 23 films to date, which include I Will Marry Myself, Love is not Enough, I Married my Mother, 206 Bone’s, Deep Thought and Chihombiro. Some of the films are being shown on Mnet and Zambezi Magic.