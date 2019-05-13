Soldier up for car smuggling

By Rex Mphisa

POLICE in Beitbridge are holding a member of the Zimbabwe National Army in connection with the smuggling of a South African motor vehicle worth R200 000.

The car was smuggled into the country through an unofficial crossing point near Beitbridge and later sold in Bulawayo.

The soldier, identified as Nobert Muringo (36) attached to the 1 Independent Company at Beitbridge, is suspected to have connived with three other suspects identified as Shame, Carly

and Newzie in the alleged crime.

The car has since been recovered.

According to information possessed by Southern Eye, Marshal Siziba (23) of Beitbridge Hospital Nurses Quarters was driving the smuggled car when it had a puncture at Chamnanga village.

When he was attending to the puncture, Shame, Carly and Newzie approached him and demanded payment to conceal the smuggling of the car and Siziba paid US$700.

The three later demanded the keys of the vehicle, a Toyota Rav 4 registration number HR58DZ GP and drove it away.

Siziba reported the case to Beitbridge police whose investigations led to the recovery of the car and arrest of the suspects who later linked Muringo to the crime.