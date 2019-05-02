‘Sick’ Prince Kaybee snubs fans

BY SINDISO DUBE

SOUTH African award winning producer and wheel-spinner Prince Kaybee was reported to be sick when he performed at the launch of his latest album Re Mmino on Tuesday night at Cosmopolitan Night club in Bulawayo.

He was scheduled for a meet-and-greet session with his fans at 2pm, but decided to lock himself in his hotel room until his time of performance.

Cosmopolitan Night Club marketing consultant Ntando Ndlovu told NewsDay Life & Style that the Mzansi artiste was not feeling well when he touched down at the Joshua Nkomo International Airport.

“We were forced not to go according to prior plans of having a met-and-greet session, including a radio interview as Prince Kaybee was not feeling well. He said he caught a cold and was suffering from flue,” he said.

“I understand people wanted more of Prince Kaybee, but the show was good as people came out in their numbers and had a good time as Prince delivered.”

The Fetch Your Life hitmaker made his grand entrance at exactly midnight, much to the excitement of the fans who he took down memory lane with his old songs like Wajelwa and Better Days before belting out tracks from his 12-track album.

Fans who packed the venue to watch Prince Kaybee had to be content with his energetic and fun act, for close to an hour.

Soon after his set, Prince Kaybee left the club, with fans still asking for more.

Prince Kaybee’s latest album carries tracks such as runaway hits Banomoya, Club Controller and Fetch your life, Gugulethu, The weekend and Rockets among others.

Meanwhile, Cosmopolitan Night Club will on May 24 host Durban’s finest wheelspinner, producer and singer, DJ Tira, in a potentially explosive gig.