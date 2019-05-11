Rapists, armed robbers terrorise Mash Central

By Staff Reporter

POLICE in Mashonaland Central are investigating four cases of armed robbery, which occurred in Bindura, Glendale and Guruve.

In a statement last night, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the assailants travelling in gangs of two to four people and using private cars to lure female hikers pounced on their victims between May 6 and 7.

He said once inside the car, the victims are robbed, raped and then later on dumped in bushes.

Nyathi said in the first incident in Guruve on May 6, a 34-year-old victim was robbed of R1 900, US$25, ZWL$5, a Lenovo tablet, bags containing clothes and groceries.

The victim had her hands tied and taken into a bush, where she was injected with an unknown substance and became unconscious.

When she regained consciousness, her pair of trousers and undergarments had been removed.

The next day in Mazowe, two people, a woman (54) and young man (16), were robbed of their money and cellphones after they had been threatened with a knife and a

pistol.

At around sunset in Bindura, a young woman boarded a VW Golf, in which she was robbed of a laptop, cellphone, money and clothes after the assailants produced a knife and

threatened to kill her.

After the robbery, she was force-marched into a bush and raped.

A few hours later in Glendale, a woman was robbed of her belongings, ZWL$3 and clothes before the robbers tied her hands and dumped her in a bush before fleeing.