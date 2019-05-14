Police arrest ZCDC’s Mpofu, Gambe

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) chief executive Morris Bekezela Mpofu (pictured) was yesterday picked up for questioning by the police, while finance director Charles Gambe was arrested for criminal abuse of office after he allegedly bought 1 200 bags of cement at Lafarge Cement for personal use using employer’s account.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests, saying Mpofu was picked up for questioning without giving further details, but said Gambe is likely to appear in court today.

“Yes, we have picked ZCDC finance director Charles Gambe and charged him with criminal abuse of office allegations,” Nyathi said.

“Gambe’s allegations are that he bought 1 200 bags of cement for personal use at Lafarge Cement Company using the ZCDC account and is likely to appear in court tomorrow (today).”

He said the police had also picked Mpofu for interviews, but could not divulge the nature of the interview.