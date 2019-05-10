Pinjisi working on third album

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

SUNGURA musician Tatenda “Spanner Boy” Pinjisi is currently working on his third album titled Shamhu yeNhubu set to be released soon, NewsDay Life & Style has leant.

The 28-year-old musician said he will introduce marimba in the forthcoming six-track offering to promote the Zimbabwean tradition.

Pinjisi said he did not want to rush into releasing the album because he wanted to offer his fans a quality product.

“We are busy working on the album. It will soon come out. I am avoiding giving the date to avoid pressure from fans. In the last album, we ended up rushing and it did not come out as we expected, but this time around, I assure my fans that they will surely enjoy,” he said.

“On the album we are introducing marimba to market our tradition. This is soft sungura; many people think the genre is for the barbaric, but we want to prove a point out there that this type of music can also go international.”

Pinjisi has been sampling tracks from the album at his shows with his regular fans singing along.

Pinjisi rose to fame in 2015 with his debut album Rumbidzo Kumuridzi, which included the plug track Saina, which became the soundtrack of many public gatherings, while receiving massive airplay on local radio.

Last year, he recorded the album Chibhakera Chenyasha, which included the famous track Dzikirira.