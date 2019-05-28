Pictures: Farfell Coffee Estate in Chipinge

By newsday
- May 28, 2019

Aerial pictures of Farfell Coffee Estate in Chipinge, Manicaland which is being targeted by Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Ellen Gwaradzimba’s son Remembrance Mbudzana and is at the center of court battles between Mbudzana and white commercial farmer Richard Le Viex who is running the farm. The trucks there are loading coffee for export (Pics by Le Viex).

1 Comment

  1. ticky sibanda

    Ah, he is stealing the comrades coffee. Mo Fire. The land is the economy and the economy is the land, forward comrades.

    Reply

