Pictures: Farfell Coffee Estate in Chipinge

Aerial pictures of Farfell Coffee Estate in Chipinge, Manicaland which is being targeted by Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Ellen Gwaradzimba’s son Remembrance Mbudzana and is at the center of court battles between Mbudzana and white commercial farmer Richard Le Viex who is running the farm. The trucks there are loading coffee for export (Pics by Le Viex).
Related posts:
Misihairabwi-Mushonga bares her political soul
Bogus soldiers terrorise villagers in Chinhoyi
Universities up research on peace and conflict
Security guard injured in suspected cash-in-transit robbery in Centurion
Man kidnaps woman, caught trying to rape her
Govt urged to address currency issues to attract more tourists
ticky sibanda
Ah, he is stealing the comrades coffee. Mo Fire. The land is the economy and the economy is the land, forward comrades.