Nutty O features on Jamaican riddim

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

FAST-RISING dancehall musician Nutty O, who was endorsed by visiting Nigerian artiste Patoranking last week, continues to strike the right chords and has featured on a Jamaican project.

The dancehall prodigy has been on top of his game lately, producing top notch songs. His lyrical composition, based on a fusion of English and Jamaican dialect of Patois, appears to have set him apart from his peers.

Nutty O’s manager, Byron Kabaira, told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that Aicon Records had approached them to have the artiste feature in their project.

“Aicon Records said they had been listening to some of his songs, which have been receiving airplay in Jamaica, and they approached Nutty O to feature on their Bad Cologne Riddim project,” he said.

“He is the only African artiste among other top international artistes like Aidonia, I Octane and Govana. This means Nutty O is fast becoming an export. Not only does it pose a benefit to the musician, but it’s a global exposure to the rest of Zimdancehall artistes. This is like the youngster has graduated into a more recognised platform, and we are looking forward to penetrating the whole of the Caribbean (region).”

The Boom Shelele hitmaker has been making appearances at global showcases, including performing alongside the late reggae legend Bob Marley’s The Wailers Band and Roman Virgo in February. The artiste also featured in a Grammy nominated album and in some Jamaican Riddims.

The Mbare-bred artiste has released a new video for his song Vroom, which has taken the music industry by storm and was endorsed by Patoranking during his visit to Zimbabwe last week.

