No more excuses in fighting graft: Hodzi

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

PROSECUTOR-GENERAL Kumbirai Hodzi yesterday said the public no longer tolerated excuses in the fight against the scourge of corruption which is contributing to the economic woes facing the country.

Speaking at the official opening of an anti-corruption court in Mutare, Hodzi said Zimbabweans were demanding answers as to why corruption had reached such alarming levels.

He said corruption in the energy sector needed to be addressed urgently, as it had caused acute fuel shortages.

“Corruption has reached alarming levels and it’s time to put an end to it. People no longer want an excuses. The public is no longer interested (in excuses),” Hodzi said

“The current fuel shortages are as a result of foreign currency manipulation and a systematic black market. This is an example of systematic corruption and we should fight in unison and say no to corruption.

“The Judiciary is also taking corruption very seriously. That is why there is yet another anti-corruption court being opened here (Mutare) today. I am also here as prosecutor-general to reassure you that the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) will not compromise on corruption.”

He said corruption was now a threat to people’s livelihoods.

“It chokes our hopes and aspirations as a nation to the extent that it undermines the peace and security of our people. Everyone is agreed that corruption in Zimbabwe has reached alarming levels and is affecting the service delivery, the economic turn around and social order,” Hodzi said.

“Everyone is agreed that corruption in Zimbabwe has reached alarming levels and affecting service delivery, foreign direct investment, the economic turn around and social order. The cost of corruption ultimately, is development denied to our citizens and youth robbed of a brighter future.”

He added that justice delivery actors needed capacitating and continuous retraining in order to combat corruption effectively.

Hodzi said the NPA was currently dialoguing with the Justice ministry, Treasury and Civil Service Commission to align the conditions of service and remuneration of the prosecutors and non-prosecutorial members of staff.

“This is because we are aware of the need to capacitate and ring-fence the prosecutors. Prosecutors, like all other relevant actors of the justice delivery sector, must be well-remunerated so that they are single-mindedly focused on the task at hand,” he said.