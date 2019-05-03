Miss Teen Zim Midlands sends SOS

BY BRENNA MATENDERE

GWERU-BASED teenage model Molly Glorydine Alicia Rahman has urged sponsors and corporates from the Midlands province to support her bid for top honours at the Miss Teen Zimbabwe finals set for tomorrow.

Rahman told Southern Eye Life & Style that modelling was an expensive career that demanded financial muscle, so there was need for sponsors to throw their weight behind her.

“The expenses we meet as models include hair products, manicure, pedicure and make-up, which is not easily available. Good quality beauty products are also very expensive, especially for someone still attending college,” said the teenage beauty.

Rahman, who ventured into modelling three years ago, is doing secretarial studies.

The model said she had an eye for fashion, but was approached by a friend who suggested she could be better off modelling.

“I was approached by a friend of mine who encouraged me to start modelling. That’s when l realised my potential to compete, and realised that l loved it,” she said.

Rahman said her family was supportive of her modelling career as they always encouraged her to do her best.

“My family is very supportive and they encouraged me to continue working hard and do the best l could. They are my greatest fans,” she said.

Miss Teen Zimbabwe is about the empowerment of the girl child. It is a national competition which is held annually.