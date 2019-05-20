Mhere mourns brother

BY LIFE & STYLE REPORTER

GOSPEL musician Mathias Mhere said he has yet to come to terms with the death of his older brother, Tungamirai, who died on Thursday last week from injuries sustained during an accident that occurred in South Africa last month.

Mhere — who has postponed to June the launch of his new album, Greater Than Solomon, initially scheduled for May 31 — said he will pen an additional song dedicated to his brother who he said was a passionate supporter of his music.

“He was my passionate fan and sometimes could predict which of my songs would dominate the airwaves and he also features in the video of the song, Favour,” Mhere said.

“He was very supportive of my music and I’m definitely going to pen a song for him on the forthcoming album, whose launch we have postponed to June.”

“The song is just to remember him. He loved music too, although he didn’t sing professionally,” he said.

The musician said the deceased’s body is expected to leave South Africa on Tuesday and arrive home on Thursday for burial.