MDC Midlands sets up congress sub-committees

Brenna Matendere

MDC Midlands has set up nine sub-committees to ensure the smooth running of the party’s fifth congress in Gweru this week.

The committees were set up at the provincial executive meeting held in Gweru last Friday.

There is the accommodation committee tasked with ensuring that all delegates stay at comfortable places. There is also another sub-committee on catering as well as the transport and logistics committee.

The health and safety committee will ensure all emergent health cases are attended to, while the fundraising committee will raise money to finance the congress.

There are also committees responsible for publicity, planning, deco as well as security. Takavafira Zhou, the provincial spokesperson said the province is now geared up to host the watershed congress.

“Midlands province is ready to host the historic congress. The venue, Ascot Stadium, has been secured and a team is working flat out to ensure that appropriate facilities such as toilets, water, electricity, chairs and tents, among others, are set up immediately to ensure the smooth running of the congress,” he said.

Zhou also said that the fundraising committee, led by provincial party treasurer and Chiundura MP Livingstone Chimina, had already begun work to source for funds from well-wishers.

“We appeal to all level-headed Zimbabweans to donate generously so that the congress is a great success and together we can fulfil the quest for a better country that is anchored on democracy and egalitarianism,” he said.

At the Friday meeting, it was reported that accommodation for 4 500 delegates had already been secured. The MDC congress will start on Thursday with elections for the women and youths wings, while the rest of the delegates will converge the following day.

“We are greatly committed to our tasks and will try our best to ensure the congress is a resounding success. No amount of external threats from Zanu PF or Khupeism can stop a congress whose time has come,” Zhou said.