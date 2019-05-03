Mapeza warns against complacency

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

FC PLATINUM gaffer Norman Mapeza has warned his players not to take their clash against Herentals for granted, when the two sides face-off in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter at Mandava Stadium tomorrow.

The reigning champions sit at the top of the log table with 13 points having gone for the first five games unbeaten with four wins and a draw.

In their last assignment, Pure Platinum Play narrowly beat Chicken Inn 1-0, but despite the morale-boosting win away from home, Mapeza has remained grounded warning his charges not to underestimate the so-called league light weights.

“For now the most important thing is to be consistent, we are playing a very good side on Saturday (tomorrow).

“Morale will be very high in their camp after they collected four points in their two games against Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum, so we know the challenge we are going to face.

“But like always, we have to put everything in this game if we really need to get maximum points.

“It is very important for us to collect maximum points in each game we play because for me, there is no game in our league that I can pin-point and say this one looks very much easier.

“All the coaches and teams have been doing their best, so we should give them the respect they deserve and not underestimate anyone because we are still in the early stages of the league,” he said.

The miners welcome Gift Mbweti who had been out due to injury while the quartet of William Stima, Kelvin Madzongwe, Wallace Magalane and Rapheal Muduviwa remains on the sidelines.

“We still have the same players out due to injury but we are welcoming Gift Mbweti who has been out for some time.

“The majority of the players are pushing. I just hope to have a full squad at my disposal because that gives us confidence.”

Herentals on the other hand will be looking forward to keep their momentum after an impressive record in their last two assignments where they collected maximum points against Dynamos before sharing spoils with Ngezi Platinum on Sunday.