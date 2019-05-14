Man up for stealing minister Moyo’s rice

BY Stephen Chadenga

A 22-YEAR-OLD Kwekwe man last week appeared before the courts on allegations of stealing 279 bags of rice worth more than $384 000 belonging to Local Government minister, July Moyo.

Warren Nostalgia Madicha, who is employed as an administrator at Moyo’s constituency information centre in Redcliff, appeared before Kwekwe magistrate Tayengwa Sangster, facing charges of theft.

Madicha pleaded not guilty to the charges, but was remanded in custody to May 17 for trial.

The State’s case is that on 11 January this year, at about 9am, Moyo brought 400x50kg of rice and delivered them to the constituency centre for safekeeping.

The court heard that between January 11, 2019 and April 23, 2019, Madicha allegedly stole 279x50kg of the rice from the office and sold them to different people, before converting the money to personal use.

On April 23, the minister discovered that part of his rice consignment was missing and reported the matter to the police.

Police investigations led to the discovery of some of the bags of rice from people who had bought them, who in turn implicated Madicha, leading to his arrest.

Freddy Ndoro prosecuted.