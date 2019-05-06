Mahachi releases music single

BY OWN CORRESPONDENT

Award-winning gospel musician Tatenda Mahachi has released a single titled Victory, which incorporates English, Shona and Swahili languages, giving it the potential to attract several audiences.

Mahachi, who shot to prominence with the song Ndisiye Satani featuring the late music superstar Oliver Mtukudzi, said his track reminded Christians that they were victors in Christ.

“The song, which was produced by Rodney Beats, is done in three languages, (of) English, Shona and Swahili. It reminds Christians that all their battles were won on the cross when Jesus

Christ was crucified. Since we are victors in Christ, there is no reason to give up when we face difficulties,” he said.

“It’s a great track that I believe will compete at international level. I wrote it after praying and the realisation that many people lose hope in the midst of challenges forgetting

that no matter what we go through we are victors.”

Mahachi said the single is available on online stores and he would engage local radio stations for airplay.

“The track is available on all online stores. We are also engaging all local and international radio stations for airplay. This song is a build-up to my fifth studio album,

Magnifier, that I am going to release in June,” he said.

Mahachi released his first album, Miyedzo, with Gramma Records in 2007.