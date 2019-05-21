Killer T’s ‘ghetto’ homage

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

KILLER T’s latest album, Ghetto Rinenharo, is a thanksgiving offering to his fans who have kept him on his feet over the years following accusations by some music pundits that he had abandoned dancehall, having taken up a mellow sound that appealed to more mature listeners.

Killer T’s manager, Kudzai Biston, told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that the new singles collection, which he is dropping this month, was inspired by life in the country’s high density suburbs, popularly known as ghettoes.

“The new singles collection has proved to be a hit, and we are seeing the response that we are getting from fans. It’s quite huge and the main message lies on the ghetto lifestyle and the fans that have been supporting Killer T,” he said.

“Killer T is from the ghettoes and he will always sing of it. In some of the songs, he talks about life in the ghetto. We actually dedicate our success from the fans of which some of them come from the ghetto.”

The current offering comes after Hatidi Vanhu Vanegodo, Makarova Gunners, Masuspects and Tirikumhanya, which established him as a dancehall guru.

Biston said the formulae to Killer T’s hit-after-hit was hard work and the passion to produce the best.

He also said their focus at the moment was to grow Killer T’s brand so that it turned international.

“We had a lot of tours to other countries such as United Kingdom, but what you see there are 90% Zimbabweans, so our main target is to go international as in making our music known in the African continent before moving to other continents and I think that is achievable, given the quality of music that we are producing,” he said.

Biston said the singles collection, which has 12 tracks, was a blend of different messages and themes.