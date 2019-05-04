Killer crocos elude ZimParks team

BY RICHARD MUPONDE

TWO crocodiles which killed a Hwange man recently and left another victim nursing serious injuries have eluded a ZimParks team sent to hunt them down.

A Hwange man died, while a 14-year-old survived by pulling the crocodile’s tail, while his friends pelted it with stones in the coal-mining town on Friday last week, in two separate incidents involving the reptiles.

The deceased was been identified as Enock Mhlanga (24) of Ingagula, while his colleague Delight Mathe (22) escaped with serious injuries.

Mhlanga and his friend had been fishing at a weir popularly known as Carries Dam on Friday, when the incident occurred. ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo confirmed the authority had dispatched a team to hunt down the reptiles.

However, Southern Eye Weekender yesterday was reliably informed that the crocodiles had not yet been spotted.