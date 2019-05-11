‘Kariba transport connectivity needs massive reboot’

By Nunurai Jena in Kariba

ENVIRONMENT, Tourism and Hospitality Industry minister Priscah Mupfumira has called for transport connectivity improvement in Kariba to ensure the revival of tourism in the resort town.

Speaking during an interface meeting with tourism stakeholders in Kariba yesterday, Mupfumira said the resort town was bestowed the special economic zone status, hence there was now need for bigger hotels and conference facilities to be established in the area.

“I am aware of connectivity challenges affecting access to Kariba as a destination, both by air and by road. On the tourism sector, we are desirous of the speedy conclusion

of the Beitbridge-Chirundu and Kariba-Makuti roads,” she said.

“Government efforts to turn around Air Zimbabwe have now begun in earnest. In this regard, my ministry is in touch with our national airline and other players in order to

service the Kariba route. The introduction of scheduled flights will unlock tourism opportunities.”

Mupfumira noted that the issue of licensing, which has hindered local and foreign companies from investing in the tourism sector, would be a thing of the past with the

setting up of one-stop-shop licensing institution, Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency.

Kariba Senator and businessman, James Gumpo said government should improve its way of doing business.

He told delegates that an American firm had tried to set up a tourism venture in Kariba for the past 12 years without success due to bureaucratic bungling.

Kariba houses the world’s largest man-made lake, but has, over the years, witnessed a decline in tourist arrivals.

A slow growth rate and lack of viability saw the national carrier, Air Zimbabwe, suspending its flights connecting Kariba, Harare and Victoria Falls.