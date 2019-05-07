Jah Prayzah, Winky D face off

BY SINDISO DUBE

THE battle for supremacy between two of the country’s biggest musicians, Jah Prayzah and Winky D, is not yet over as the duo has been nominated alongside South Africa-based Oskido for the Outstanding Arts Personality outside Bulawayo gong at this year’s edition of the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards set for June 29.

Jah Prayzah and Winky D — who both command a huge following — have been pitted together several times despite their different music genres but the debate on who is the best is yet to be settled.

The two, together with Oskido were among the nominees revealed on Saturday night at a glamorous event at the Bulawayo Theatre.

One of the award organisers, Simon Mambazo Phiri, said the category award was meant to celebrate the impact made by artistes from out of Bulawayo to the city.

“This new category is dedicated to a Zimbabwean or a foreigner who impacts heavily on the Bulawayo arts scene or space. Because we are the cultural hub, we harness such talents and energy and recognise that these individuals find working space here, as well as impact our hub,” he said.

Winky D and Jah Prayzah fans have in the past used awards ceremonies as a yardstick to measure their icon’s popularity and artistic prowess.

The two are currently trending with their latest videos, Mugarden (Winky D) and Dzamutsana (Jah Prayzah).

There was an uproar following the recent edition of the National Arts Merit Awards after the two were conspicuous by their absence from the nominees list in their respective music categories, with the People’s Choice Award going to long-forgotten gospel musician, Respina Patai.

Meanwhile, house musician Novuyo Seagirl, Cal_Vin and Zinjaziyamluma have emerged as the top contenders at this year’s ceremony, with three nominations each.

Seagirl is up for Outstanding House/Kwaito, Outstanding Female Artiste of the Year, and Song of the Year for her track, Bambelela.

Cal_Vin is up for Outstanding Hip-Hop Artiste, Outstanding Male Artiste, and for Song of the Year for his hit track, Banjalo.

Zinjaziyamluma is up for Outstanding Male Artiste of the Year, Song of the Year for his track Ebunandini as well as for Outstanding Ambassador for Republic of South Africa.

The ceremony is set for the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair grounds on June 29.