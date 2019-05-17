Intwasa embraces female creatives

BY SHARON SIBINDI

INTWASA Arts Festival koBulawayo has introduced another calendar event dubbed Women’s Day, which will run concurrently with the annual arts fiesta, dedicated to women’s activities in the creative sector.

Festival administrator Runyararo Mutandi told some female artistes in Bulawayo during a recent consultative meeting that the programme will commence during the 15th edition of the arts and culture jamboree scheduled for September this year.

“A full day will be dedicated to activities by and for women in the creative sector. We wanted to hear thoughts, suggestions on what their expectations are and how we can build up on already existing programmes that we have for women in the arts,” she said.

“We felt it was important to consult and get feedback from the people who are and will be beneficiaries of the programme so as to tailor-make activities that will cater for their needs.”

Mutandi said a lot of women were producing “amazing work” and they wanted to avail a platform through which the works could be showcased.

“It will also be a platform for establishing networks and collaborations while developing their capacity through workshops or discussions that we intend to have. For now, we will run with Intwasa Women’s Day. Ideas were shared and we will keep developing them. We will host the meetings monthly, resources permitting, as a build-up to the event in September,” she said.

Intwasa is mobilising resources for the activities and is calling on those wishing to partner or collaborate with them to get in touch.

The women who attended the meeting included Patience Phiri, Novuyo Seagirl, Sithandazile Dube, Lady Tshawe, Chipo Mawarire and Donna Ncube.