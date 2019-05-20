Intwasa calls for participants

BY SHARON SIBINDI

ORGANISERS of the Intwasa Arts Festival KoBulawayo are inviting artists who want to take part in this year’s annual arts fiesta set to run from September 24 to 28.

The 15th edition of the arts and culture fete — running under the theme, Spring Fever — will be spread around venues City Hall Car Park, Bulawayo Theatre, National Gallery of Zimbabwe and Homestead Conference Centre.

Festival director Raisedon Baya told NewsDay Life & Style that the 2019 theme was meant to conjure a feeling of restlessness, excitement and daydreaming associated with the advent of spring.

“The festival, as always, seeks to use different art genres to celebrate spring season with artworks that revolve around the issues of rebirth, rejuvenation, renewal, regrowth and resurrection,” he said.

Baya said this year’s edition was about looking forward to better things.

“Properly curated festivals can promote the preservation of culture, conservation of tradition and different forms of cultural expression, creative re-shaping of the future and economic growth,” he said.

The festival is currently accepting applications from artists in genres including music, theatre, spoken word, literature, dance and visual arts who want to participate.

The festival is a multi-discipline festival designed to showcase African cultural expressions.

To date, the festival has hosted artists from Botswana, Swaziland, South Africa, United States, United Kingdom, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Kenya, Denmark, Italy, Canada, Malawi, Belgium, Wales and Zambia.