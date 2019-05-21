I silenced Zanu PF in Jomic: Khumalo

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

OPPOSITION MDC stalwart Tabitha Khumalo said she stood toe-to-toe with Zanu PF hardliners as part of the Joint Monitoring and Implementation Committee (Jomic) between 2009 and 2013 and would not be pushed over or intimidated and, as such, deserved to keep her position as party chairperson.

“I was with (Nicholas) Goche, (Oppah) Muchinguri, (Patrick) Chinamasa and (Kembo) Mohadi. A lot of people were being beaten in political violence. As a co-chair with Muchinguri, I insisted that we go back to the rural areas and tell the people what was transpiring,” Khumalo said at the Mashonaland East provincial caucus meeting at Mbuya Nehanda Hall in Marondera on Saturday.

“We wanted to address the issue. It was a daunting task, but it worked and that is why you saw us moving around the country. If I managed to silence Zanu PF during that time, (then) what is impossible for me (now)?”

Jomic was formed to ensure signatories to the inclusive government — MDC-T, MDC and Zanu PF — upheld terms of the Global Political Agreement.

It also monitored the issues of political violence in the country during that time.

The battle for the MDC chairperson post is between Khumalo, Binga legislator Gabbuza Joel Gabuza and Matebeleland senator Bekhitemba Mpofu.

Speaking during the same meeting, Gabuza said he was suitable for the post given his ability to dominate Zanu PF in Binga.

“I am the suitable candidate for this post. Since 2008, Zanu PF has had no peace in Binga. They have failed in that area. I have been the legislator in Binga for a long time, hence it shows how good I am,” he said.

MDC is expected to hold its congress in Gweru this week despite a recent High Court ruling that nullified the opposition party’s leadership of Nelson Chamisa.