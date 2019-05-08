Hwange target PSL title

By Sindiso Dube

Following a good start to the 2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League campaign, where they have surprised many with their top form, Hwange are targeting to win the league title this term.

The coal miners currently sit on third position on the log table with 13 points, the same as second-placed Caps United and one behind leaders FC Platinum.

Hwange retained all their senior players who did the donkey work during their time in Division One last year and they are thriving on the experience of among others Gilbert Zulu, Felex Chindungwe and Tafara Chese.

Coach Nation Dube, who saw his side claim a draw against Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo on Sunday, said that his team was not in the league to make up numbers, but to win the title.

“From the first game we have always been targeting the championship. As Hwange, we came to play and compete and not just to add numbers in the league everyone here has got something to compete for and I doubt there is anyone who says they are in the topflight league so that they can play for number eight or a top-four finish,” Dube said.

Hwange was relegated after the 2017 season and made a quick return to the topflight where they are holding their own.

Dube said the standard of football in the topflight had improved from what he experienced the last time he was in the Premier League.

“There has been a great improvement in the topflight league now. There are new teams that are evolving with each day and they play entertaining football.”

This weekend, Hwange have a date with Chapungu at the Colliery Stadium.

Meanwhile, bottom-placed Bulawayo Chiefs coach Farai Mangombe has blamed the player exodus which hit the team during the off season for their poor show so far this season.

Bulawayo Chiefs have gone for five straight games without a point and have so far scored just three goals.

“We lost good players where we had hoped to strengthen the side this year. Our defensive line is made up of new guys and they are yet to gel. We are working tirelessly to get the winning combination with the material we have. We will use the defeats as a learning curve and won’t let that kill our confidence. Bulawayo Chiefs will rise again,” Mangombe said.