Huawei calls on Washington to ‘halt illegal action’ against the company

Shenzhen (CNN Business) — Huawei is pressing on with its lawsuit against the United States, challenging the constitutionality of a US law banning federal agencies from buying its products.

The embattled Chinese tech firm said Wednesday that it wants Washington to “halt illegal action” against it, calling US restrictions on Huawei an attempt to put it out of business.

American politicians are “using the strength of an entire nation to come after a private company,” Song Liuping, Huawei’s chief legal officer, said in a press conference in Shenzhen.

The Trump administration has waged a global campaign against Huawei, banning US government agencies from doing business with it and urging countries around the world to remove its telecom equipment from their mobile networks. The White House cites national security concerns, saying Beijing could use Huawei equipment to spy on other countries. The company has repeatedly denied any of its products pose a national security risk.