Hired taxi driver sells out rustlers

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Police in Goromonzi on Tuesday arrested three suspected cattle rustlers linked to a spate of stock-theft cases in the area after a taxi driver who they had hired tipped law enforcement agents that he was carrying a beef carcass.

Farai Mupopa (45), Nelson Chizuzu (37) all of Epworth in Harare and Phinias Mushangwe of Chitungwiza are currently assisting police with investigations after they were “sold out” to police at a roadblock by a taxi driver who they had hired to ferry the carcass of a stolen cow.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza yesterday confirmed that police had intercepted suspected stock thieves and that they were still investigating the matter.

According to the police, at around 2am, some police officers were manning a roadblock along Goromonzi Road when a Toyota Probox vehicle approached from Majuru Business Centre towards the Harare-Mutare

Highway. It is reported that the driver of the vehicle Tafadzwa Madziya tipped off the police officers that he was carrying stock thieves.

The vehicle was searched and the police recovered approximately 150kg of beef, a cow’s head, offals and hind legs stashed in a sack. Upon investigation, Madziya said he was hired by the trio, who misrepresented to him that they wanted transport for their goats to the market. The trio was arrested and yesterday led the police to where they had stolen the beast.