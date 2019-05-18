High-flying Chapungu gun for Chicken Inn

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

CHAPUNGU are enjoying their best start to this year’s Premier Soccer League campaign and their win against a solid Caps United on Thursday saw them perching at the top of the log standings.

Their 5-0 win over Bulawayo Chiefs in their season opening match looked like a fluke as they went on to draw against Black Rhinos and lost to Harare City in their next two matches.

But they have recovered to post four consecutive victories, against some of this season’s tough opponents.

So incredible is that three of those wins were achieved away, in terrains that have traditionally proved difficult.

Before their inconceivable come-from-behind win over Caps United, they had won at Gibbo and the Colliery.

The Gweru-based side are also playing their home matches at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane, which technically means they have played all their games far away from home.

But it is their win over Caps which is arguably one of the unexpected Premiership victories so far, as they bamboozled the Harare giants that initially looked unstoppable from their previous exploits – and people are beginning to take notice.

Tomorrow, they are back on the road again, as they have been doing regularly this year, heading to Zvishavane, this time to host a Chicken Inn side, touted as one of the title contenders.

“We are expecting a tough game, but we also have our desire to do well in this encounter. We are not too excited and we will not rest until we achieve our goals,” Chapungu coach Rodwell Dhlakama said.

“We need to amass as many points as possible early on and especially on the road because we have always been fighting relegation for the past five years or so. We respect Chicken, but we can’t lose sleep or

focus because of them. We used to struggle away from home, but technically, this season we played all our games away from our usual and favourite hunting ground, Ascot.”

He added: “We have the zeal and enthusiasm to do well and we want to come up with something from this game. We just pray fatigue will not catch up with us soon.”

Chapungu arrived in Harare on Thursday from a gruelling trip from Hwange and a trip to the capital, covering a distance of over 1 000km inside four days.