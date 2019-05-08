Green Fuels burning

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

EASTERN Region Division One football side Green Fuels have off-loaded six players just five games into the season following a poor start to the campaign.

Green Fuels, who went into the new season as favourites to win promotion sit third from bottom on the log table after collecting just three points from five games.

Among the players who were sacked are former Caps United striker Limited Chikafa, former Highlanders goalkeeper Ndodana Sibanda, Frank Mlauzi, Lloyd Manyande and Tinashe Mupumha.

The development comes after Taku Shariwa, who was the head coach, resigned from his post.

Club chairperson Fredson Moyo confirmed the development, but could not shed more light.

But sources within the club said that the six players were shown the exit door because they were deemed to have been too close to Shariwa.

“The players were sacked because the club felt that they were too close to Shariwa and there were fears that they could sabotage the team,” he said.

One of the players who commented on condition of anonymity said it was unfair for the club to dismiss them at this stage of the season as they will have to be sidelined for a long spell before they can be registered by another team.

“They said they are not going to pay us since we had signed one year contracts and this is not unfair, as we have families to look after,” he said.