Gasa determined to go international

SUNGURA artiste Romeo Gasa says his fans may have been confused by the change of his music which he has “spiced up” to make the genre appeal to an international market. This, he observed, could have led to his last album’s poor market performance. But, nonetheless, he is determined to go international.

Having launched his latest offering, Code 263, in which he experimented with the new sungura feel, Gasa said it appeared as if his fans thought he had abandoned the genre.

Gasa told NewsDay Life & Style just before his show at Chivavaya nightclub in Guruve on Saturday that he has introduced new instruments and cut the length of his songs on the advice of the late music legend Oliver Mtukudzi and Chimurenga guru Thomas Mapfumo.

“I have spiced my sungura with the introduction of new instruments like keyboard and acoustic guitar. I did a fusion of all instruments in a bid to put sungura on the international market,” he said.

“This came from our Zimbabwean legends Mtukudzi and Mapfumo as they advised me not to do long plays on one song. Fans are used to our traditional sungura of long play.”

He said this was different from the demands of the international market.

Gasa said he was expecting to release another album soon to consolidate his idea of putting the genre on the international market and he is currently doing collaborations with Tanzanians.

“I want to add another album, this year to show my seriousness about the international idea. I am doing collaborations with Tanzanians because sungura should be international,” he said, adding that he was taking Code 263 to South Africa’s Trace TV next week.

Meanwhile, the musician wooed fans during his show at Mzansi Lounge in Mvurwi on Friday and at Chivavaya nightclub in Guruve on Sunday.