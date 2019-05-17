Former Harare City Council top brass acquitted

BY CHARLES LAITON

Eight former City of Harare top brass, including former town clerk Tendai Mahachi, who were being charged with criminal abuse of office, involving more than $32 million, were on Monday absolved of any wrongdoing after High Court judge Justice Amie Tsanga ruled that their actions were motivated by the need to address a serious cholera crisis.

The former council top officials had been accused of awarding tenders to Energy Resources Africa Consortium (ERAC) and Sidal Engineering, which had not participated in the bidding process for rehabilitation of council’s sewerage processing plants.

Mahachi was being charged together with Simon Takawira Muserere, Christopher Magwenzi Zvobgo, Misheck Mubvumbi, Masiye Kapare, Wilton Janjazi, Pauline Macharangwanda and Urayayi Mangwiro.

It was the State’s contention that all the suspects, acting in connivance, allegedly showed favour to ERAC by awarding it a $13 816 117 tender for the rehabilitation of the Firle sewerage digester and ancillary works without following the council’s tender procedures.

The State also alleged that the council officials corruptly awarded another $18 million tender for the rehabilitation of Firle and Crowborough sewage works to Sidal Engineering (Pvt) Ltd.

However, in her judgment, Justice Tsanga said the State had failed to prove a case against the suspects.

“We (judge and assessors) do not believe that any evidence of a conclusive nature was presented to show that they (Mahachi and others) were motivated by the intention to abuse their public office when they obtained the resolution in the defective manner that they did. There may sometimes be a thin line between inefficiency and abuse of office,” Justice Tsanga said.

“That there was a cholera outbreak is not in dispute and that its source was waterborne is equally not in dispute. While a cholera outbreak had occurred in 2008 and was at its peak in 2009, it is also a fact that unless the sewerage concerns were addressed, cholera remained a deadly threat.”

The judge said the fact that ultimately it was the full council which made the final decision to award the contracts, made it difficult to conclude that the eight suspects were motivated by the intention to show favour to ERAC as opposed to responding to the cholera outbreak.