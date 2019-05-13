FC Platinum derailed

By Sindiso Dube

TelOne . . . . . …….. (0)1

FC PLATINUM . . . . . . . 0

TelOne produced the biggest upset of the season so far when they beat champions FC Platinum at Luveve Stadium in Bulawayo yesterday, with Elasto Chigora’s 57th minute goal deciding the contest.

The goal came minutes after FC Platinum had Kelvin Moyo’s penalty kick saved by TelOne goalkeeper Raphael Pitisi.

Chigora headed in a cross after a build-up coming from a counter-attack which exposed FC Platinum’s defence which was slow to react.

The WiFi Boys as TelOne is affectionately known, somehow bossed possession in the first half, with some occasional long balls into the opposition box, which caused problems for the FC

Platinum defence of Lawrence Mhlanga, Gift Bello and Moyo.

FC Platinum was were handed a chance to take the lead just after the breather after referee Hardley Ndazi pointed to the spot kick after Gift Mbweti had been pulled down.

The decision didn’t sit well with the home team’s players and technical team who protested heavily and had Pitisi to thank who dived to the right side to block the spot kick.

TelOne coach Jairos Tapera commended his lads for playing according to instruction.

“This is our biggest win this season. My boys were tactically disciplined. We came in with a strategy to beat FC Platinum and I am glad the boys played according to the plan and we

will continue to work hard as we face another different team this coming weekend,” he said.

Losing coach Norman Mapeza was gracious in defeat. “I commend TelOne, who came in the game with a strategy which worked for them. They wanted us to play the ball and hit us with

counter-attacks. They did that and ended up getting the much-needed goal,” Mapeza said.

Meanwhile, Chapungu continued with their fine start to the season with a 1-0 win away to Hwange yesterday. Allan Tavarwisa scored the only goal of the match on the 65th minute.