ExQ, Bazooker enchant Gweru

BY MTHABISI TSHUMA

URBAN groover ExQ and Zimdancehall chanter Bazooker staged a thrilling show at Club Excite in Gweru on Saturday night.

Club Excite entertainment manager DJ Crocx told Newsday Life & Style that they were pleased with the turnout.

“The show was by far a success as we had over 500 people attending and the security details were on point, with assistance from the Zimbabwe Republic Police,” he said.

The show also brought together ExQ and DJ Tamuka, who both hail from Gweru.

The National Arts Merit Awards 2019 top award winner performed his hit songs Nzenza and Nhema, with enchanting performances from his female dancers who left revellers clamouring for more.

ExQ reflected on his music journey by dedicating his early 2000s song, Mazirudo, to his fans.

After performing a 50-minute set, ExQ left the stage for Bazooka, who pulled a one-and-a-half-hour performance, also finishing the set with the song, Kwedu.

ExQ performed songs from his Chillspot family colleagues, namely Smart Rinotangira Kutsoka, 50 Magate and Bodo.

From there, party revellers were entertained on the decks by DJ Crocx, DJ Nelz and Petwares, who had started the partying mood from the afternoon.