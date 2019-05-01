Ex-cop, 2 others face stock theft charges

BY JAMES MUONWA

A FORMER Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer and two accomplices appeared at Chnhoyi Magistrates Court on Monday facing charges of stocktheft.

The ex-cop, Delight Bungira (30) of Glen View, Harare and his co-accused persons Brighton Mangondo (31) and Livingstone Nyikadzino (36) appeared before Chinhoyi magistrate Christina Nyandoro, who remanded them in custody to May 13.

The State’s case is that on April 24 this year, the trio stole two oxen from Plot 2, Ratga Farm in Banket, slaughtered the beasts at Windsor Abbatoir in Goromonzi and sold the meat to nearby butcheries.

All the meat and hides were recovered.

Eugane Moyo prosecuted.