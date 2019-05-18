Enjoying Christ’s arrival

Devotion Column Erasmus Makarimayi

I ALWAYS maintain and repeat that the believers journey starts with arrival. We’re saints not sinners; saved not condemned. The journey of a believer starts with arrival.

God, in His mercy, has advantaged us to enter into grace or His rest after taking care of the departure and distance and catapulted us to the destination. Satan and his apparatus will not allow us to know this truth and walk in this truth.

A believer is a person who has arrived at the knowledge of this truth and enjoys the finished work of Christ. The devil’s agenda is to rob believers of the truth, thereby advancing his kingdom by lies and deception.

We discover what Jesus has done for us and recognise who we are. Life of a believer starts with winning. The battle of disarming the devil’s power over us was done by Jesus. The calling of Christianity is a call to victory. We’re not in a battle that we can either win or lose, but we’re in a walk of victory where we’re partaking of the dividends of the battle. By His death, Jesus obtained victory for us. Colossians 2:15 records: “And having spoiled principalities and powers, he made a shew of them openly, triumphing over them in it.” What more victory can we yearn for? There’s no reason to entertain the spirit of fear.

The area that the devil is so keen in keeping us bound is the law. Jesus met the requirements of the law for us to enjoy the results of His faithfulness. Satan wants us to remain in bondage of the law. The truth is according to Galatians 4:4-5, which reads: “[4] But when the fullness of the time was come, God sent forth his Son, made of a woman, made under the law, [5] to redeem them that were under the law, that we might receive the adoption of sons.”

We were redeemed from the law. This is what grace has done for us. We’re now in a loving family of God and no longer servants to the law.

We start from the finishing line where Jesus declares in John 19:30: “When Jesus, therefore, had received the vinegar, he said, It is finished: and he bowed his head, and gave up the ghost.” We cannot do it more perfectly than what Jesus did. All we have to do is to accept the love of God and partake of the benefits, period. Christ suffered and we’re living in the glory of the results of the triumph. The Bible says in 1 Peter 1:10-11. “[10] Of which salvation the prophets have enquired and searched diligently, who prophesied of the grace that should come unto you: [11] Searching what, or what manner of time the Spirit of Christ which was in them did signify, when it testified beforehand the sufferings of Christ, and the glory that should follow.” The suffering is past, the glory is now reality, let’s enjoy it without apology.

All that we do as believers is to thank God for what He has done in Christ and worship Him. If you don’t recognise and appreciate this, you will struggle with serving God. You will not realise that He’s love and you will not find Him worthy of praise. Having redeemed us, Jesus assured us of eternal life. John 10:28-30 reads: “[28] And I give unto them eternal life; and they shall never perish, neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand. [29] My Father, (who) gave them me, is greater than all; and no man is able to pluck them out of my Father’s hand. [30] I and my Father are one. Let’s enjoy the grace, we’re safe in Jesus’ hands.”

Our journey started on arrival. The race started on the finishing line on the podium of crowning whereby we enjoy what Jesus died for. We partake of His crowning. Oh what a sigh of relief! All that had to be taken care of along the path was covered for us. The requirements were met for us. If you substitute what Christ accomplished for you, you fall from grace. Galatians 5:4 puts it thus: “Christ is become of no effect unto you, whosoever of you are justified by the law; ye are fallen from grace.” Remain in the grace wherein we stand. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.